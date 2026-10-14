SANY Nutrition Group Celebrates Grand Opening of New Manufacturing Facility in Jonesboro, Arkansas

SANY Nutrition Group celebrated the grand opening of its new food manufacturing facility in Jonesboro, Arkansas on Wednesday, marking an investment of more than $30 million that the company expects will create more than 150 jobs within three years. Production of the company’s protein snacks is underway at the facility.

Company executives joined state and local officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9401 E. Highland Drive. SANY announced in August that it had acquired and remodeled the former Butterball facility to support its food manufacturing operations.

The event also marked the launch of SANY’s Beyond Resilience snack brand. Its first protein snack is expected to begin arriving in 517 Walmart stores across 27 states this week. SANY also plans to sell the product online and pursue additional retail distribution.

“We are building SANY and Beyond Resilience for generations,” said Angela Pernsteiner, founder and investor of SANY Nutrition Group, who is from Austria. “Our goal is to combine the creativity and speed of a U.S. startup with generations of manufacturing experience, European technology and the resources needed to deliver consistent quality for our customers. Walmart and our online launch give consumers their first opportunity to experience what we have built, but this is only the beginning.”

Beyond Resilience is SANY’s first consumer brand, while the Jonesboro facility also supports the company’s broader work with foodservice companies, retailers and brands on product development and manufacturing. Its capabilities span concept development, formulation, packaging, regulatory and labeling support, production, warehousing and distribution.

“Some of the world’s largest food manufacturers do business in Arkansas, and we are excited SANY Nutrition Group is joining their ranks,” said Governor Sanders. “Arkansas has one of the most pro-business environments in the nation. Between our low cost-of-living, short permitting time, skilled workforce, and strong agriculture industry, it’s no surprise the team at SANY picked the Natural State to manufacture their innovative and nutritious snacks.”

“In Arkansas, we aim to help businesses move faster, and SANY Nutrition Group is a prime example as it has already moved into production at its new food manufacturing facility in Jonesboro,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “This grand opening is a key milestone for SANY, and we congratulate them on their success, as well as the City of Jonesboro and Jonesboro Unlimited for continuing to foster an environment where businesses can thrive.”

“SANY’s launch and success in Jonesboro has happened at a pace that few communities could match,” said Jonesboro Unlimited President and CEO Mark Young. “We are excited about the trajectory of SANY’s operation here, and look forward to supporting their growth for years to come.”



About SANY Nutrition Group

SANY Nutrition Group LLC is a family-owned food manufacturer based in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The company develops and manufactures branded and private-label products, combining product development, formulation, sourcing, packaging, regulatory support, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution. Its capabilities include bakery and pastries, better-for-you and high-performance nutrition, comfort snacking, frozen and freeze-dried products, and pet snacks.