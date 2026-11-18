SANY Nutrition Group LLC (“SANY”), a 100% family-owned and family-operated, fully SQF certified food manufacturer based in Jonesboro, Arkansas, spotlighted its American manufacturing platform and broad product-development capabilities at PLMA’s 2026 Private Label Trade Show in Chicago. At Booth F9038, SANY met retailers, emerging brands, and established food businesses seeking a partner to transform distinctive product concepts into scalable, shelf-ready products.

Built in America. Designed for Possibility.

At the heart of SANY’s proposition is its state-of-the-art Jonesboro manufacturing facility, combining advanced European-American processing technology with U.S.-based production, integrated development expertise, and capacity for up to 500 million bars and bites annually. The facility supports both SANY’s own Beyond Resilience brand and any manufacturing ideas for tailored retail and private-label programs.

Rather than offering a fixed, one-size-fits-all recipe, SANY works from the product concept outward: intended consumer, nutritional profile, eating experience, format, flavor and packaging. The result is a flexible development approach designed to help partners create products with their own identities and market positioning.

From the First Idea to a Finished Product

SANY’s integrated capabilities bring together product concepting, custom formulation, ingredient sourcing, brand and packaging design, regulatory and labeling support, quality assurance, manufacturing, nationwide warehousing and distribution. By coordinating these functions within one manufacturing platform, SANY aims to simplify development, improve responsiveness, and help customers navigate the journey from idea to commercialization.

SANY also provides flexible co-packing and tolling only possibilities for diverse food products, from nuts and snack mixes to bars, cookies and other packaged treats, helping brands streamline product presentation and delivery through a single manufacturing partner.

As a full 360° one-stop solution, SANY supports its partners beyond production with creative and packaging design, product development, regulatory and legal coordination, logistics, warehousing and distribution—connecting the essential steps from concept to market.

The company serves a spectrum of ambitions: launching a new brand, expanding an existing assortment, developing a retail-exclusive range, or exploring a new texture or product format. Its combination of manufacturing scale and streamlined decision-making is intended to bring greater agility to product development without sacrificing consistency or quality.

Sports Nutrition, Cereal Bars, Classic Candy Bars — and Everything Between and Beyond

SANY’s capabilities extend beyond conventional protein bars. Its product-development universe spans sports and performance nutrition, high-protein and better-for-you snacks, classic candy-style bars, bakery-inspired treats, chocolate-coated bites, crispy snacks, frozen and freeze-dried innovations, and other everyday indulgence formats.

The possibilities are extensive: soft or chewy centers; layered, creamy or crunchy cores; caramel, nut- or cookie-inspired fillings; crisp inclusions; coated or uncoated finishes; and an expansive variety of flavor profiles. By combining hundreds of potential textures, cores, fillings and flavors, with various different machines, SANY can explore differentiated snacking experiences rather than simply changing the label on an existing product.

For retailers, this creates an opportunity to think beyond familiar category boundaries: a sports-nutrition snack with indulgent candy-bar character, a classic chocolate-style treat reimagined with added protein, or a new hybrid format built around a particular consumer occasion.

A Platform for Long-Term Growth Made in the USA

SANY has invested in the Jonesboro facility and additional land to support future growth in product categories, customers and manufacturing capabilities. Its “Nutrition For All” philosophy reflects the belief that food innovation should address different lifestyles, preferences, and occasions while keeping flavor and enjoyment central.

“We are not asking partners to choose from a limited catalog of standard snacks,” said Angela Pernsteiner, founder and investor of SANY Nutrition Group. “We want to start with the experience they want to create, then explore the textures, fillings, flavors and formats that can bring it to life. Our Jonesboro operation provides the foundation to develop those ideas for the American market.”

“PLMA is the right setting to demonstrate both sides of our business: the manufacturing expertise behind the products and the creativity that makes those products distinctive,” Pernsteiner added. “Our goal is to build lasting partnerships with businesses that want to innovate and grow.”

SANY CoBite: AI-Powered Product Creation Assistant Premieres at PLMA Chicago

Great products start with great ideas. At PLMA Chicago, SANY unveiled SANY CoBite, its new AI-powered product creation assistant, designed to make turning an idea into a product brief smarter, faster and more accessible. Visitors explored flavors, ingredients, textures, formats and functional benefits with guided support, then sent their completed concept directly to SANY. An experienced manufacturing specialist will follow up personally to discuss details and next steps. Attendees at Booth F9038 were among the first to experience CoBite ahead of its public launch.

Beyond Resilience: Products That Put the Platform to Work

At PLMA, SANY also presented examples of its innovation approach through its Beyond Resilience portfolio, including three recent introductions:

Fro-Bite — Real frozen fruit coated in smooth, sugar-free protein chocolate, with flavors including Strawberry, Banana + Peanut Butter, Mango, and Blueberry Granola. Servings provide 4 grams of protein, or 6 grams for Banana + Peanut Butter.

Mini Brittles — Bite-sized layers of caramelized speculoos cream and crispy protein pieces under a milk chocolate coating. The Caramel & Milk Chocolate variety provides 7.5 grams of protein per 40-gram serving and contains no artificial coloring.

Crunch Pops — Light, crispy sweet and savory snacks in Chili & Lime, Nacho Cheddar, Caramelized Corn, Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, and White Chocolate varieties. Each 20-gram serving provides 16 grams of protein in savory versions or 14 grams in chocolate versions.

The wider Beyond Resilience range includes the Protein Crunch Bar, Prookies, Giant Clusters, and Vitamin Splash, underscoring SANY’s interest in a variety of formats, textures and eating occasions. Visit www.b-resilience.com for product information.



About SANY Nutrition Group LLC

SANY Nutrition Group LLC is a 100% family-owned and family-operated, fully SQF certified food manufacturer headquartered in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Combining generations of international manufacturing experience with advanced European-American process technology and American production, SANY develops and manufactures products across high-performance nutrition, better-for-you snacks, candy- and bakery-inspired formats, and more. Its integrated platform supports product development, formulation, manufacturing and distribution, with capacity for up to 500 million bars and bites annually. Learn more at www.b-resilience.com.

Media Contact

Sany Nutrition Group LLC

9401 E. Highland Drive, Jonesboro, AR 72401 USA

media@sany-creators.com

870 273 3388