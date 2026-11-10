Doppelmayr Strengthens North American Presence withMajor Facility Expansions in the USA and Canada

The two investments create additional capacity for continued growth and underscore the Group’s long-term commitment to its customers, employees, and partners across the region.

The new sites in the United States and Canada represent important milestones for Doppelmayr’s North American operations. Together, they provide modern infrastructure for the development and production of ropeway technology, customer support, and training. The expansions also bring teams and capabilities closer together, improving collaboration and helping Doppelmayr respond efficiently to growing demand in winter tourism, recreation, and urban mobility.



Doppelmayr USA has opened a new 160,000-square-foot headquarters, manufacturing, and training facility in Salt Lake City. The campus comprises a 120,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse building as well as a 40,000-square-foot office and training center, nearly doubling the company’s production, warehousing, office, and training capacity. The facility includes 1.3 Megawatts of photovoltaic power-generating capacity on the roof that will offset approx. 85% of the power needed on an annual basis.

The campus reinforces engineering, manufacturing, customer support, technical training, and apprenticeship development. Its location near Salt Lake City International Airport and major mountain destinations strengthens Doppelmayr USA’s ability to support customers throughout the United States.

“The opening of this facility represents an investment in our people, our customers, and the future of ropeway transportation in North America,” said Keith Johns, President of Doppelmayr USA. “We are proud of our history in Utah and grateful for the support of our employees, customers, suppliers, and community partners. This expansion positions us to serve our customers even better, advance innovation, and develop the next generation of industry professionals.”



In Canada, Doppelmayr has inaugurated a new 150,000-square-foot factory in Saint-Jérôme, Quebec. The facility expands production capacity, improves operational efficiency, and consolidates previously separate activities under one roof. It serves as a strategic hub for the manufacturing and engineering of detachable ropeway systems for North American markets.

Certified as a zero-carbon building under the Canada Green Building Council’s Zero Carbon Building – Design Standard, it also reflects the Doppelmayr Group’s focus on sustainable development and responsible resource management.

“This inauguration represents much more than the opening of a new factory. It is an investment in our future and in the talent of our 150 employees,” said Luc Guy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Doppelmayr Canada. “The new facility allows us to continue our growth, increase our production capacity, and provide our teams with a modern, safe, and inspiring work environment.”



“These new facilities are the result of years of planning and a clear strategic commitment to North America. Our objective was to establish the right conditions for future growth, with efficient production and logistics processes as well as modern working environments for our employees. Together, the investments in Salt Lake City and Saint-Jérôme strengthen our ability to serve customers across North America and reflect the trust they place in us,” said Gerhard Gassner, Executive Board Member of the Doppelmayr Group.

Both expansions build on Doppelmayr’s long-standing presence in North America. With the additional space and capabilities now available, Doppelmayr is well positioned to support customers throughout the entire lifecycle of their ropeway systems and to continue developing skilled professionals for the industry.